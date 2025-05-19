Effort to defund DART stalls in House, but chances remain in Senate

A controversial bill that would cut funding for Dallas Area Rapid Transit has a slim chance of becoming law after it missed an important deadline this week.

House Bill 3187 – what the agency called a “DART killer” bill – failed to get a second hearing before last week’s deadline.

Advocates with the Dallas Area Transit Alliance (DATA) celebrated the bill’s likely demise.

“We've been fighting very hard against HB 3187, and from what we can tell, it's pretty much dead,” said DATA member David Yaqubian. “The state has other priorities. It's not a good hill for them to die on.”

The legislation, authored by Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-Plano), proposes to cut DART’s funding by at least 25%, although some agency leaders say the cuts would be much deeper. Yaqubian said his group has been in contact with House staff about where the bill stands.

“We're getting the feeling that they're just not particularly interested in it or they recognize that this is just a hot potato not worth passing along,” Yaqubian said.

While the House bill was left in committee, an identical Senate version, SB1557, could still have a chance of moving through the legislature. A spokesperson for DART told KERA the agency is not “taking anything for granted” until the end of the session in June.

“As in every legislative session, DART will continue to monitor the progress of bills that may impact the agency," Jeamy Molina, chief communications officer for the agency, told KERA in an email.

The efforts to cut DART's funding are led largely by city officials in Plano. During a meeting of the House Transportation Committee last month, Mayor John Muns told legislators the city isn't getting its return on the investment of sales tax dollars it gives to DART.

"The DART system has empty buses, empty transit stations, and little demand for service in our community," Muns said. "In the eyes of our city, there is a lack of accountability, and at worst, prime example of government waste."

A spokesman for Plano told KERA in a written statement the city was encouraged by the "overwhelming, bipartisan support from the House Transportation Committee.

"Although the clock ran out in the House, we remain hopeful the Senate will act," the statement read. "Regardless of the outcome, we remain committed to pursuing relief for our citizens from this egregious inequity."

Rep. Shaheen and Sen. Angela Paxton, who authored the Senate version, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The regular legislative session ends on June 2.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .