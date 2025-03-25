DART advocates speak out against proposed funding cuts

More than two dozen advocates for public transit in North Texas gathered in Plano on Monday to oppose proposed legislation to cut funding for Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

Tyler Wright, vice president of the Dallas Area Transit Alliance (DATA), said the proposed bills in the state House and Senate would threaten DART's future.

“Functionally, these bills would cut DART funding by nearly 50% at a time when the economic and environmental benefits of public transit are most needed," Wright said.

Wright said the group gathered in Plano because it's "where it all began" when member cities began passing resolutions last summer calling to reduce DART's funding.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), which represents DART workers, as well as the Democratic Socialists of America North Texas chapter showed up to support DATA's message.

“If this were to pass and there was some kind of reduction enforced, it hurts everybody," said Mark Broadhurst, a DART mechanic and ATU member, "not only Plano, it hurts every member city."

Plano resident Saya Clarke told the group she's been riding DART for over a decade to get to work, see family and friends and go to everyday functions.

"If DART funding is slashed, I and so many others will be left stranded," she said. "I can't afford a car, and even if I could our highways are already overcrowded death traps."

Last month, North Texas legislators filed identical bills in the state House and Senate that would greatly reduce DART’s funding.

If passed, the legislation would cut member city contributions to the agency by 25%. It would also call for transit authorities to create a general mobility fund that would allow member cities to use another portion of their sales tax contributions on transit-related projects.

Texas Republican Sens. Angela Paxton, Brent Hagenbuch and Tan Parker authored the Senate version of the bill and Republican Rep. Matt Shaheen authored the House bill.

Shaheen previously told KERA his bill reimburses "hard-earned taxpayer funds" to cities that are "paying more into the DART system than the city is receiving in services." Both bills are in their respective transportation committees.

News Plano appoints interim DART rep after longtime board member resigns Plano appointed outgoing city council member Anthony Ricciardelli to represent the city on the DART board. He replaces Paul Wageman, who led calls to cut DART's funding and received public criticism over his ties to Uber.

On Friday, DART’s board held a special meeting to discuss the potential impact of the legislation, as well as the creation of a general mobility fund and a 5% rebate for member cities — down from the 25% proposed in the bills.

“We would have to look at reductions in both operations in service and on the administrative side,” said DART CEO Nadine Lee.

Rob Smith, DART’s vice president of service planning and scheduling, drew out what those reductions could look like with a smaller budget. They include the discontinuation of several routes and some on-demand GoLink zones.

"These are situations ... where we have routes that have lower performance that don't meet service standards," Smith said.

He added any service changes would require a call to a public hearing, which the board can take action on as soon as May.

While the board discussed the resolution to create a general mobility fund that would include service reductions over a three-year period, Lee warned against any cuts to the agency’s budget.

“I want to be mindful of the fact that there is a ratchet down effect, because it is super difficult to recover from these kinds of cuts to our operational budget, let alone grow,” she said. “And we are not only just stopping growth for three years, we're actually setting ourselves back. We're going the wrong direction.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .