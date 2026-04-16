DART appoints former leader David Leininger as interim CEO

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit board of directors appointed former executive David Leininger as the new interim CEO and president as the agency begins a national search for a new leader.

Leininger was previously the interim president/executive director for eight months in 2021. He also served as DART's chief financial officer for nearly a decade until 2018.

He will return to DART on May 4 and serve until the agency has appointed a permanent CEO.

Former CEO and president Nadine Lee announced her resignation last month after four years in the role. She oversaw the agency through a monthslong saga of trying to keep cities in its service area amid disagreements over funding and governance. Earlier this year, some of those cities struck a deal with DART and the Regional Transportation Council that would give funding back.

Lee was supposed to transition out of the role before her contract ended in September, but the board voted earlier this month to part ways with her earlier than expected and named DART's legal counsel Gene Gamez as acting head of the agency.

Leininger's appointment comes as the agency could soon lose up to three of its 13 member cities in the May 2 elections.

That's when Addison, Highland Park and University Park are letting voters decide whether or not to withdraw from the system. Addison contributes just under $17 million annually to the agency. Both Park Cities each contribute about $6 million.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .