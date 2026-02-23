DART cities could cancel withdrawal elections after agency approves ‘hail mary’ deal

Dallas Area Rapid Transit could dodge elections that would have torn the agency apart after finalizing a deal with member cities.

During a special called meeting Friday, DART’s board of directors approved a new funding structure that will return funds to each of its 13 member cities.

DART made the deal after months of intense negotiations with several cities that had called elections to leave the agency. The deal will give millions of dollars back and also restructure DART's board of directors to give each city a full seat at the table.

"I hope that we can continue with that harmony amongst us because that is what this agency needs," said DART board chair Randall Bryant. "Success for us is having all of our cities and all of our stakeholders work together for the benefit of this agency."

DART CEO Nadine Lee told KERA in a previous interview that the new deal is a sacrifice for the agency, but a necessary one in order to keep public transit running in the six member cities that called for withdrawal elections.

“Providing resources to all cities is much more equitable than to only provide resources to six cities who are holding withdrawal elections, actually to seven cities,” Lee said. “I think it's really important to make these resources available to everyone so that everyone can benefit equally from that.”

Lee added that DART will need to "scramble" to find additional funding, potentially with state legislation or advertising revenue.

What DART riders are saying

Some public transit advocates say DART leadership lacks transparency in its proposal for a new funding structure. Members of Dallas Area Transit Alliance said in a statement Wednesday the plan doesn’t include how riders will be impacted by funding cuts.

“We are gravely concerned by the prospect of these extreme financial commitments from DART in exchange for nothing but loose, speculative, and easily-broken promises to find new funding sources for DART,” the statement read.

“The riders are the reason for DART. We deserve a seat at the table. We cannot stand by while the future of our mobility is being traded away in backroom deals.”

Under the new structure, DART will return at least 5% of its sales tax collections to cities to use "to fund city projects that support local mobility needs." The agency has already had to make service cuts.

Speaking ahead of Friday's vote, rider Alexander Dunn said he isn't optimistic about the proposed interlocal agreement, which was only made public Friday morning.

"It looks like capitulation," he said. "Your ridership, your key stakeholders have been left completely in the dark."

Tyler Wright, vice president of advocacy group Dallas Area Transit Alliance, said following the vote that DART and cities should have taken their concerns into account.

"I genuinely think many of the board members think this will save the agency. I hope they're right," Wright said. "It would be nice if there were stronger protections in the [plan] that actually focus on transit needs."

How member cities are responding

Of the six member cities that called elections, four are scheduled to vote this week to possibly rescind them.

Plano City Council will vote Monday to repeal its ordinance calling for an election.

In a statement to KERA, Plano spokesperson Amanda McNew said city leaders are “encouraged” by the new deal with DART. Mayor John Muns previously said he's "pleased that there's a real structure for an agreement with DART.

“We're very happy that we've come and been able to negotiate with DART on a deal that hopefully helps us through the next five or six years be able to make sure we're operating the transit authority in Plano in a way that really provides a benefit to our citizens," he said.

Addison and Farmers Branch are also set to vote Tuesday to possibly cancel their withdrawal elections.

“The Town of Addison has been in discussions with DART and regional partners regarding funding and service considerations, and those discussions remain ongoing,” said city spokesperson Mary Rosenbleeth.

Irving officials indicated last week they’re also considering a deal. The city council plans to discuss the proposal during a meeting this Thursday.

Two other cities are still set to hold elections this May: Highland Park officials say they’ll be issuing a statement this week on the called election. University Park leaders say they still plan to let voters decide if they should stay with DART.

“What we’re mainly concerned with is how much money we’ve paid into DART,” Mayor Tommy Stewart said during his State of the City address. “When we started in DART, we had ten routes. We’ve got one now. And we haven’t paid less money.”

If voters there do decide to leave the agency, the city would lose its only bus route.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA's growth and infrastructure reporter.