Going somewhere? Here are the travel conditions North Texans can expect for Thanksgiving

Travel weather across North Texas for Thanksgiving will start mostly dry but could end rainy for some, according to the National Weather Service.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports Wednesday and Sunday will be the most congested days to be on the road in the Lone Star State. Additional state troopers will be on the lookout for speeders, drunk drivers, and those not buckled up.

Some good news — travel weather across the state on Wednesday will be rain free.

Thanksgiving Day itself will be sunny across the state with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s. Highs in the 50s are possible in the North Texas area on Turkey Day. With clear skies in the area, it's less likely that any flights out of the area will be canceled.

Travel weather across the state on Sunday may see showers fall throughout the state. All have a low to moderate chances of rain, which could make flights back into the area a little tricky.

The American Automobile Association reports a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas to start this Thanksgiving week was $2.65, while the U.S. average was $3.06.

AAA reports nearly 6 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more on the road this holiday.