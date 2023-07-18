American Airlines expanding flights from Dallas to Mexico this winter

American Airlines is expanding service from Dallas to Mexico this winter.

The airline will offer more than 50 daily departures from DFW International Airport to seven destinations:

Three flights a week to Acapulco

Four flights a week to Huatulco

Five daily flights to Monterrey

Four daily flights to Puerto Vallarta

Five daily flights to Los Cabos

Daily service to Zacatecas

Daily service to Zihuatanejo

The carrier also recently announced a second daily flight from Austin to Cancun beginning on Nov. 5.

As part of a larger seasonal expansion, the airline will offer more than 2,250 weekly flights from the U.S. to 90 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean. There will be two new routes alongside expanded frequencies on 21 routes.

American Airlines says this will be its largest winter schedule for flights to Latin America, with a 10% increase in seat capacity from last winter.

