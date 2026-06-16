Fort Worth welcomes national LULAC convention

Cowtown is saying howdy to LULAC members.

As global visitors convene in North Texas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Fort Worth steps into the spotlight this week as the host city for the national convention of the country’s oldest Latino civil rights organization.

Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens will gather at the Fort Worth Convention Center Wednesday through Saturday. The event is one of two national Latino conventions the venue will host this year, as the 2026 United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce convention is scheduled Sept. 14-16.

The nearly century-old organization advocates for voting rights, access to education and other issues facing Latino families. The group has more than 325,000 members nationwide.

“The LULAC National Convention is where leaders from across the country come together to set priorities, exchange ideas, and organize the work ahead,” group leaders said in a statement.

Mayor Mattie Parker said Fort Worth will shine when the two Latino organizations come to the city.

“We will bring national visibility to Fort Worth and highlight our commitment to Hispanic entrepreneurs and small businesses, provide a platform for those entrepreneurs to connect with national networks, corporate partners and potential investors, expanding economic opportunity, and, of course, strengthen our booming tourism and generate significant local impact,” Parker previously said at a Dec. 3 luncheon.

Ericka Garza, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said a lot of work went into securing the two national Latino conventions.

“Fort Worth isn’t just growing,” she said, “Fort Worth is evolving (and) Fort Worth is opening doors” as the city positions itself as a leader of technology, innovation and opportunity.

The convention includes free community sessions, including a food and book giveaway at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Exhibit Hall A at the convention center. Tyson Foods Inc. will donate 40,000 pounds of protein to help Fort Worth families with food insecurity. More than 1,000 books, along with Lego sets, will also be distributed.

To view the convention schedule, click here.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

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