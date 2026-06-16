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At Fort Worth's Liberty Lounge, everyone is welcome

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published June 16, 2026 at 10:41 AM CDT
Female with curly brown hair on right side of the image smiles wide, wearing a black graphic t-shirt and is standing in front of a mural that says "you are loved" with a rainbow graphic that is painted behind it in a wavy pattern.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Owner Jenna Hill on the patio of Fort Worth's Liberty Lounge.

When Jenna Hill opened Liberty Lounge in Fort Worth, she wanted it to be a spot that created community and made the world a better place.

She also wanted it to be a good old fashioned dive bar, with a pool table, cold drinks and good company right in the heart of the unofficial gayborhood of Fort Worth.

"This neighborhood is really important to our community, and I wanted to make sure that we could maintain a space for us to congregate, come together and connect," Hill said.

Liberty Lounge in Fort Worth features a pool table, couches and a patio.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Liberty Lounge in Fort Worth features a pool table, couches and a patio.

The over 50-year-old building used to have various other names and was a space of acceptance even when her uncle was performing in drag many years prior. But Hill said when she took the keys for the first time, she didn't think about the negative comments.

At the end of the day, Hill said she plans to keep Liberty Lounge operating just the way it is, until a safe space is no longer needed.

Liberty Lounge is known for being an inclusive space in Fort Worth.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Liberty Lounge is known for being an inclusive space in Fort Worth.

At Liberty Lounge, there is a free library, various social events from trivia to book club to run club, and while Hill said it can be overwhelming, the community is worth investing in.

"I do think [hate] is merely a distraction to point a finger, to make us hate each other when we are so much better together," she said.

Owner Jenna Higgs in patio space of Liberty Lounge in Fort Worth.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Owner Jenna Hill in patio space of Liberty Lounge in Fort Worth.

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News barsLGBTQIANTX Nowwoman-owned businessMind Your Business
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
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