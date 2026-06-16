At Fort Worth's Liberty Lounge, everyone is welcome

When Jenna Hill opened Liberty Lounge in Fort Worth, she wanted it to be a spot that created community and made the world a better place.

She also wanted it to be a good old fashioned dive bar, with a pool table, cold drinks and good company right in the heart of the unofficial gayborhood of Fort Worth.

"This neighborhood is really important to our community, and I wanted to make sure that we could maintain a space for us to congregate, come together and connect," Hill said.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Liberty Lounge in Fort Worth features a pool table, couches and a patio.

The over 50-year-old building used to have various other names and was a space of acceptance even when her uncle was performing in drag many years prior. But Hill said when she took the keys for the first time, she didn't think about the negative comments.

At the end of the day, Hill said she plans to keep Liberty Lounge operating just the way it is, until a safe space is no longer needed.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Liberty Lounge is known for being an inclusive space in Fort Worth.

At Liberty Lounge, there is a free library, various social events from trivia to book club to run club, and while Hill said it can be overwhelming, the community is worth investing in.

"I do think [hate] is merely a distraction to point a finger, to make us hate each other when we are so much better together," she said.