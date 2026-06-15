Tarrant County Sheriff's Office releases guide on local laws for tourists during the World Cup

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has released a guide for international visitors to help understand state laws and city regulations amid this year's FIFA World Cup.

The guide, titled "Understanding Law Enforcement & Arrest Procedures" warns visitors they may be arrested in case any law is violated during their stay and what to do if that occurs.

“The criminal justice system in Texas — and in the United States as a whole — can look very different from the systems used in many other countries," Robbie Hoy, spokesperson for the sheriff's office told KERA News in an email.

"For visitors who may be unfamiliar with how arrests, custody, and court procedures work here, the process can feel confusing or overwhelming," Hoy said.

It explains the jail intake process, court appearances, a person's rights, types of bonds and how to pay them.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy Photo The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office also provides translation services both in the jail and through the sheriff’s office communications channels.

Arlington is hosting nine World Cup matches — the most of any host city.

The first match took place Sunday as Japan came from behind twice to draw the Netherlands 2-2.

The matches are expected to draw millions of visitors from across the world onto the region at Dallas Stadium - as AT&T Stadium will be known for the duration of the tournament.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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