Tarrant County Jail Deaths
A 40-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell Sunday, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.
Anthony Johnson Jr. died after Tarrant County jailers pepper sprayed him, and one knelt on his back. His death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.
Earlier this month, there were about 180 vacant jobs in the Tarrant County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. Understaffing can make the jail less safe for detention officers and the people incarcerated there.
The Tarrant County jail has struggled with staffing — a common problem in jails and prisons around the country.
Kimberly Phillips died of hunger and thirst in Tarrant County Jail custody. The Denton County Sheriff's Office investigated and cleared jail staff of any crimes.
Javonte Myers died in his Tarrant County Jail cell in 2020, and investigators found Darien Kirk and Erik Gay had lied about checking on him. Both have now been sentenced.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as 63-year-old Steven Whittley.
The medical examiner's office identified him as Richard Gutkowski. According to the sheriff's office, he was arrested for criminal trespass and booked into the jail July 29.
Kimberly Phillips died of malnutrition and dehydration after three weeks in the Tarrant County Jail. Her daughter is suing the county for information about her incarceration and death.
Trelynn Wormley's mother sued over her son's overdose death in county custody. The lawsuit alleged the jail has a pattern of letting in dangerous contraband, but a federal judge decided the claims were too weak.