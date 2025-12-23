© 2025 KERA News
Woman dies in custody after being found unresponsive in Tarrant County Jail cell

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM CST
A photo looking up at a tall brick building, two towers of small horizontal slit-windows. A sign on the front says "Tarrant County Corrections Center."
Rodger Mallison
/
Fort Worth Report
One of Tarrant County's jail facilities in downtown Fort Worth, at 100 N. Lamar St. in downtown Fort Worth.

A woman has died in custody at Tarrant County Jail, according to a press release from the Tarrant County's Sheriff's Office.

The unidentified woman, 40, was found unresponsive in her cell Sunday, the statement read.

She received "life saving measures" from John Peter Smith Correctional Health medical staff before she was taken to JPS Hospital. She died later that afternoon, according to the statement.

The sheriff's office said she had been in custody since Aug. 3 after she was arrested by the Arlington Police Department for robbery.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her cause of death and release her identity.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter.

Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
