Woman dies in custody after being found unresponsive in Tarrant County Jail cell

A woman has died in custody at Tarrant County Jail, according to a press release from the Tarrant County's Sheriff's Office.

The unidentified woman, 40, was found unresponsive in her cell Sunday, the statement read.

She received "life saving measures" from John Peter Smith Correctional Health medical staff before she was taken to JPS Hospital. She died later that afternoon, according to the statement.

The sheriff's office said she had been in custody since Aug. 3 after she was arrested by the Arlington Police Department for robbery.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her cause of death and release her identity.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

