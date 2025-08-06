© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A 61-year-old man dies in Tarrant County Jail custody, fourth reported death this year

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:17 PM CDT
A jail cell at the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, pictured in 2024.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA News
A jail cell at the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, pictured in 2024.

A 61-year-old man in Tarrant County Jail custody died Wednesday after being transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause of death and release his name, the press release states. As of Wednesday afternoon, his name was not yet listed on the medical examiner's public deaths database.

White Settlement police arrested the man for criminal trespass, and he was booked into the jail on July 29, according to the press release.

This is the fourth death in custody the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has reported in 2025. The jail has faced criticism for years for the number of deaths behind bars, including an alleged murder by guards.

Two people died in custody in February: Charles Stephen Johnson, who died by suicide, and Kimberly Phillips, who died of hunger and thirst. The cause of death for Lizza Elizabeth Gadlin, who died in April, is still pending.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Criminal Justice KERA NewsTarrant CountyTarrant County Jail
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Related Content