A 61-year-old man dies in Tarrant County Jail custody, fourth reported death this year

A 61-year-old man in Tarrant County Jail custody died Wednesday after being transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause of death and release his name, the press release states. As of Wednesday afternoon, his name was not yet listed on the medical examiner's public deaths database.

White Settlement police arrested the man for criminal trespass, and he was booked into the jail on July 29, according to the press release.

This is the fourth death in custody the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has reported in 2025. The jail has faced criticism for years for the number of deaths behind bars, including an alleged murder by guards.

Two people died in custody in February: Charles Stephen Johnson, who died by suicide, and Kimberly Phillips, who died of hunger and thirst. The cause of death for Lizza Elizabeth Gadlin, who died in April, is still pending.

