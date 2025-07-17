Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over fentanyl death in Tarrant County Jail custody

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Tarrant County and a jail commissary company, ruling there wasn't enough evidence to show they are responsible for the death of a man who overdosed on fentanyl behind bars.

Trelynn Wormley died in 2022, months into his jail stay. An investigation found that a commissary worker, Aaliyah Lyles, smuggled in the drugs that killed him, according to the lawsuit.

Wormley’s mother, Cassandra Johnson, sued Tarrant County and the Keefe commissary company, alleging the sheriff’s office allows “deadly drugs to come into and run rampant throughout its correctional facilities.” The lawsuit also accused the jail of disregarding incarcerated people’s medical and mental health issues.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled on July 11 that the lawsuit failed to prove the jail has any de facto policy that lets drugs in.

“While Plaintiffs generally allege that jail officers aided inmates with smuggling drugs into the jail, they provide only three specific instances where jail officers smuggled contraband,” O’Connor wrote. “Plaintiffs also claim that Tarrant County allowed Keefe employees to smuggle drugs, but they provide only one instance of a Keefe employee doing that.”

According to the lawsuit, one jailer failed to search someone’s bag and allowed prohibited items into the jail. Another brought in restricted medication, and another brought “unauthorized cleaning chemicals into the facility” and “gave these chemicals to an inmate.”

Miranda Suarez / KERA The Tarrant County Jail complex in downtown Fort Worth on July 20, 2023.

These examples — and several other drug-related deaths over an eight-year span — were not numerous enough or similar enough to Wormley’s case to show a pattern of wrongdoing, O'Connor wrote.

O’Connor also released the Keefe commissary company from the lawsuit. They had no way of knowing Lyles would smuggle drugs and were not negligent in hiring her, he decided.

Lyles pleaded guilty to manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance last year and was placed on 10 years of probation, county criminal documents show.

Cassandra Johnson, Wormley’s mother, has become a frequent speaker at Tarrant County Commissioners Court meetings in Fort Worth, as well as at the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin. She has demanded answers for why her son died and why his death never got a proper outside investigation .

Screenshot / Texas Commission on Jail Standards Cassandra Johnson speaks about her son Trelynn Wormley at a meeting of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin on Nov. 7, 2024.

More than 20 deaths in Tarrant County Jail custody, including Wormley’s, never got the third-party investigations required by the state. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office assigned the investigations to the Fort Worth Police Department, which never did any investigating, police confirmed last year. They just reviewed the sheriff’s own internal investigations.

Tarrant County has spent more than $4.3 million in legal payouts since 2022, in cases involving deaths and allegations of abuse and neglect in the jail.

Earlier this month, O’Connor also dismissed a lawsuit against the doctor in charge of jail medical care in 2020. The lawsuit alleged he failed to care for Chasity Congious, a woman who gave birth alone in her cell and lost her baby Zenorah 10 days later.

Congious received a $1.2 million settlement last year in a lawsuit against Tarrant County as a whole. It is the largest settlement in county history .

In December, the county agreed to pay $775,000 to settle a lawsuit from the family of Kelly Masten, a woman with intellectual disabilities and a severe seizure disorder. The lawsuit alleged jailers let Masten injure herself during repeated seizures in an unpadded cell. She survived, but she had to be placed in a medically induced coma once she was released from jail and spent weeks in the hospital, according to the lawsuit.

Miranda Suarez / KERA Kristina Salinas shows a photo of her sister Kelly Masten's bruised legs at a protest in downtown Fort Worth on May 10, 2022. Masten, who is intellectually disabled and has a severe seizure disorder, had to be placed in a medically induced coma after sustaining injuries during her time in the Tarrant County Jail, according to a federal lawsuit.

Another significant jail death lawsuit is still pending. Anthony Johnson Jr.’s family sued last year after the Marine veteran died of asphyxiation in custody . Jailers had pepper sprayed him, and one knelt on his back for more than a minute while Johnson said he couldn’t breathe, video of the incident shows.

O’Connor, who is also presiding over that lawsuit, dismissed claims against Tarrant County in February . Similar to the Wormley lawsuit, he ruled the Johnson family’s lawsuit failed to prove that county policies and procedures led to Johnson’s death.

The Johnson lawsuit continues against individual jailers accused of involvement in Johnson’s death, including two who have been indicted for murder.

