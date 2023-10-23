World Series 2023

-
Randy Ford, owner of Arlington’s J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill, was on the edge of his couch Oct. 23.
No one expected the Rangers to make the World Series, but now that they are, there's a couple weapons in their arsenal — and at least one intangible.
The Texas Rangers begin their seven-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night in hopes of clinching the team's first ever World Series win. North Texans share what their hometown team means to them — and why they never lost faith.
Here's how to watch and what to know about this year's World Series matchup between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said the Texas Rangers win over the Houston Astros is both a win for the community that has cheered the team on and for the entertainment district.
The American League Championship Series between the two Texas teams went seven games, but ultimately the Rangers advanced after a dominant 11-4 win.