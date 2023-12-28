A look back at our most fun stories of 2023

Serious news has dominated much of 2023, and for good reason. However, as the year winds down, we’d like to revisit some fun stories that shine a light on the people and places that make North Texas great.

From the Texas Rangers World Series win to penguins to Dungeons & Dragons, our reporters found some joy and happiness in an otherwise difficult year.

Texas Rangers win their first-ever World Series title, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in 5 games

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Fans use their phones as lights during a watch party for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros Game 7 of the baseball AL Championship Series on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers won 11-4 to win the series 4-3.

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series after an unlikely postseason matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Jaylan Ford dances along the median of South Cooper Street Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Arlington. Ford promotes local shops while he dances.

Jaylan Ford is an Arlington resident who gained local fame for dancing along South Cooper Street. After some time off, he returned to his spot earlier this year to entertain and lighten the moods of drivers.

A North Texas mom embraces the messiness of life and now has 2.1 million TikTok followers

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News Alissa Nguyen is a food influencer and mom who lives in Northlake, Texas with her husband and two sons Adam, 1, and AJ, 4. She moved from California to Texas in 2021.

Alissa Nguyen’s funny, relatable style has helped the Vietnamese and Korean recipes she posts as @gaming_foodie on TikTok go viral. Just a warning — some videos may make you hungry.

Drumming, dancing and chanting: Arirang Texas Group brings Korean folk music to Carrollton

Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News Instructor Kyong Sun Kim leads the Arirang Texas Group during practice at the Carrollton Senior Center.

A group of seniors in Carrollton are bringing centuries-old Korean traditional folk music to North Texas. It’s a loud and liberating way to celebrate their heritage.

Pop's Burger Stand tops KERA's best burger joint bracket

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Lee “Pops” Edwards with a Low & Slow Burger on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Pop’s Burger Stand in Waxahachie.

In 2023, KERA's audience team launched its first Sweet 16-style bracket in a quest to find the best burger in North Texas. After six weeks of eliminations, Pop's Burger Stand in Waxahachie made it to the top of the list.

In Denton, playing Dungeons & Dragons helps slay loneliness and improve mental health

Elena Rivera / KERA Gamers participate in a Dungeon and Dragons game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at D20 Tavern in Denton.

Psychologists explore how Dungeons & Dragons can help improve mental health — by connecting people with support and creating space to process tough emotions.

These North Texas high schoolers rehearsed in a locker room. Now they're headed to a national stage

J. J. Pearce High School The J. J. Pearce High School production of "Mean Girls" has been nominated for outstanding musical, choreography and two lead performers.

Renovation work left Richardson's J. J. Pearce High School theater program without a theater last school year. But after rehearsing all over the place — including a former locker room — they were selected to perform at a national theater festival.

Lyrics and lectures. Dallas celebrates hip-hop's 50th anniversary with an academic twist

Robert Tinajero / Robert Tinajero UNT Dallas offers Hip Hop Rhetoric as an English course during their Fall semester. The Fuse Symposium is held during the Spring semester on the college's campus.

Hip-hop celebrated its golden anniversary this year. Created at a block party on August 11, 1973 in the Bronx, the young(ish) genre has had a transformative influence on the culture and academic scene of Dallas.

Dallas zoo, aquarium staff part of global effort to save African penguins

Yfat Yossifor / KERA An African penguin swims to catch their food in the tank in their enclosure Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Dallas Zoo.

Penguin keepers across Dallas are working with conservation groups across the globe to implement the Species Survival Plan to help save penguins.

Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Dallas roots recognized with new park in his honor

Emily Nava / KERA News A mural painted at Stevie Ray Vaughan Park in Cockrell Hill shows Stevie Ray's first performance with Jimmie Vaughan's band, the Swinging Pendulums.

The city of Cockrell Hill unveiled a new park named in honor of local guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.