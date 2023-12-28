A look back at our most fun stories of 2023
Serious news has dominated much of 2023, and for good reason. However, as the year winds down, we’d like to revisit some fun stories that shine a light on the people and places that make North Texas great.
From the Texas Rangers World Series win to penguins to Dungeons & Dragons, our reporters found some joy and happiness in an otherwise difficult year.
Texas Rangers win their first-ever World Series title, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in 5 games
The Texas Rangers won their first World Series after an unlikely postseason matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Jaylan Ford is an Arlington resident who gained local fame for dancing along South Cooper Street. After some time off, he returned to his spot earlier this year to entertain and lighten the moods of drivers.
A North Texas mom embraces the messiness of life and now has 2.1 million TikTok followers
Alissa Nguyen’s funny, relatable style has helped the Vietnamese and Korean recipes she posts as @gaming_foodie on TikTok go viral. Just a warning — some videos may make you hungry.
Drumming, dancing and chanting: Arirang Texas Group brings Korean folk music to Carrollton
A group of seniors in Carrollton are bringing centuries-old Korean traditional folk music to North Texas. It’s a loud and liberating way to celebrate their heritage.
Pop's Burger Stand tops KERA's best burger joint bracket
In 2023, KERA's audience team launched its first Sweet 16-style bracket in a quest to find the best burger in North Texas. After six weeks of eliminations, Pop's Burger Stand in Waxahachie made it to the top of the list.
In Denton, playing Dungeons & Dragons helps slay loneliness and improve mental health
Psychologists explore how Dungeons & Dragons can help improve mental health — by connecting people with support and creating space to process tough emotions.
These North Texas high schoolers rehearsed in a locker room. Now they're headed to a national stage
Renovation work left Richardson's J. J. Pearce High School theater program without a theater last school year. But after rehearsing all over the place — including a former locker room — they were selected to perform at a national theater festival.
Lyrics and lectures. Dallas celebrates hip-hop's 50th anniversary with an academic twist
Hip-hop celebrated its golden anniversary this year. Created at a block party on August 11, 1973 in the Bronx, the young(ish) genre has had a transformative influence on the culture and academic scene of Dallas.
Dallas zoo, aquarium staff part of global effort to save African penguins
Penguin keepers across Dallas are working with conservation groups across the globe to implement the Species Survival Plan to help save penguins.
Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Dallas roots recognized with new park in his honor
The city of Cockrell Hill unveiled a new park named in honor of local guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.