Rangers World Series championship parade scheduled for Friday in Arlington
The Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history.
The team beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games, with a decisive 5-0 shutout to finish the series.
Major League Baseball and the city of Arlington announced the Texas Rangers World Series parade and celebration will take place Friday beginning at 1 p.m. off Cowboys Way near Lot A.
More details are expected Thursday. You can see the entire parade route below.