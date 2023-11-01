© 2023 KERA News
Rangers World Series championship parade scheduled for Friday in Arlington

KERA | By Paul DeBenedetto
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT
The Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history.

The team beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games, with a decisive 5-0 shutout to finish the series.

Major League Baseball and the city of Arlington announced the Texas Rangers World Series parade and celebration will take place Friday beginning at 1 p.m. off Cowboys Way near Lot A.

More details are expected Thursday. You can see the entire parade route below.

A map marking a parade route in Arlington, Texas that begins off Cowboys Way near Lot A, heads west and makes its way up AT&T Way, then turns east on Road to Six Flags and south on Stadium Drive before finishing at Globe Life Field.
Major League Baseball
The Texas Rangers World Series parade in Arlington begins off Cowboys Way near Lot A, heads west and makes its way up AT&T Way, then turns east on Road to Six Flags and south on Stadium Drive before finishing at Globe Life Field.
