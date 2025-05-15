Search Query
Show Search
TEXAS NEWS
HEALTH & WELLNESS
EDUCATION
POLITICS
ARTS & CULTURE
KERA Arts
ARTS ACCESS
Go See DFW
KERA Arts
ARTS ACCESS
Go See DFW
NEWSLETTERS
WAKE UP with KERA News
KERA News Weekday Update Newsletter Signup
WAKE UP with KERA News
KERA News Weekday Update Newsletter Signup
2025 LEGISLATIVE SESSION
ABOUT
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
© 2025 KERA News
Menu
NPR for North Texas
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KERA stream
All Streams
TEXAS NEWS
HEALTH & WELLNESS
EDUCATION
POLITICS
ARTS & CULTURE
KERA Arts
ARTS ACCESS
Go See DFW
KERA Arts
ARTS ACCESS
Go See DFW
NEWSLETTERS
WAKE UP with KERA News
KERA News Weekday Update Newsletter Signup
WAKE UP with KERA News
KERA News Weekday Update Newsletter Signup
2025 LEGISLATIVE SESSION
ABOUT
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
Princeton
Texas News
The fastest-growing city in the US is in Texas, and it’s not the one you’re thinking of
Joshua Fechter | The Texas Tribune
With Princeton leading the Texas pack, the state continues to set the pace for the rest of the nation, with seven of the 15 fastest-growing cities.