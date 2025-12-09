© 2025 KERA News
Princeton city manager resigns. Name had appeared multiple time on agenda as 'personnel' matter

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:57 AM CST
The front entrance of Princeton city hall in Princeton, Texas on September 20, 2024.
Pablo Arauz Peña
/
KERA News
The Princeton city council accepted the city manager's resignation at Monday's meeting.

The Princeton city council accepted the city manager's voluntary resignation Monday night.

The resignation came after Michael Mashburn's name had appeared on the council's agenda multiple times in recent weeks as a line item under "personnel matters" for executive session.

Mashburn, who was hired in January 2024, was out on leave and not present at Monday's city council meeting. The council members voted to accept Mashburn's resignation after a closed session late in the evening.

Council member Ben Long thanked Mashburn for his service to the city.

"I believe he is a good man and wish him the best in his future endeavors," Long said.

Mashburn's annual salary as of March 2024 was $275,000 according to his employee personnel file, which KERA obtained via an open records request. As of April 2024, he also had an $800 monthly car allowance and was eligible for, but not guaranteed, an annual merit bonus of no more than $20,000.

The city council voted to retain Jeff Jones as alternate city manager.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love
Caroline Love is the Collin County government accountability reporter for KERA and a former Report for America corps member.

Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
