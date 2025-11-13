Potential dismissal of Princeton city secretary delayed after council members recuse themselves

The Princeton city council was supposed to discuss complaints against the city secretary and a top city official — and perhaps their dismissal. But in an unusual development, that didn’t happen because three council members recused themselves.

That meant the council couldn’t act on those agenda items because there wasn’t a quorum.

The council had reconvened on Wednesday to finish up items on Monday’s agenda that they didn’t get to before the meeting adjourned late that night.

The council was supposed to meet on Wednesday in a closed session to discuss personnel matters, including the potential dismissal or complaints against Princeton’s city secretary, Amber Anderson, the Economic Development Corporation/Community Development Corporation CEO, Jim Wehemeier, and the place 7 member of the community development corporation, Jeff Watson.

Council members Bryan Washington, Carolyn David-Graves and Ben Long recused themselves from discussing the city secretary or the CEO.

Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. asked the council members to share why they were recusing themselves.

“Just the potential legal ramifications in the city and for myself personally,” Long said.

“These are issues for the city manager and just because of the personal and other legal ramifications,” David-Graves said.

Washington did not give a reason for his recusal.

The Texas Open Meetings Act requires a majority of members to be present in executive session meetings, so the council was unable to discuss those items.

The council did vote to dismiss Watson after a three hour private meeting. No reason for his dismissal was given.

Princeton’s city manager, Michael Mashburn, is listed on the agenda for executive session for a special called meeting on Monday. Mashburn has been out on leave and is scheduled to return next week.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

