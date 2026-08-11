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Hood County has shut down and covered three Flock license plate cameras after officials and residents raised privacy and mass surveillance concerns.
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The New York Times' Texas editor writes about the controversy surrounding Flock cameras in his latest piece, "Flock Cameras Can Track Every Car in America. Police Love Them. Citizens Don’t."
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Denton police say the license plate readers from Flock are an important crime-fighting tool. But some residents in Denton, similar to residents in cities across Texas recently, say they are mass surveillance and are petitioning for the city to end its contract with Flock Safety.