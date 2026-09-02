Majority of Dallas City Council indicates support for keeping Flock cameras

All but three Dallas City Council members indicated their opposition to a proposal calling for an end to Flock camera funding during Wednesday's briefing on the biennial fiscal year 2026-27 and 2027-28 budget.

The budget amendment was proposed by Council Member Adam Bazaldua, who was one of the three who supported the elimination of Flock camera funding in the nonbinding vote. Council Member Paula Blackmon and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Jaime Resendez also voted in favor of that.

City council members showed their support — or rejection — of certain amendments and budget revisions in nonbinding votes, also called straw votes, during the meeting.

Bazaldua's amendment proposed redistributing the $1.5 million in funds used for Flock. It would have instead used $1 million for infrastructure, like sidewalks and street lighting, and the other $500,000 for eviction advocacy support.

"I'm not opposed to technology, and I believe that there are comparable products that don't have a nationwide network attached to them," Bazaldua said. "Something that could be handled in-house is something that I believe I could stomach a lot more than what we're seeing now. And I believe that we should be willing to call out a lack of controls on a tool that we were willing to embrace originally. "

Bazaldua's proposal came at a time when Flock's AI-powered license plate readers — intended for public safety use — are under scrutiny from both the public and government officials across the state. The devices have raised privacy concerns and allegations of misuse and surveillance.

He said that Dallas keeps Flock data for 365 days and called it "outrageous." He also added that Dallas shares its data with more than 50 other agencies.

"We cannot control who has access to our technology," Bazaldua said.

Dozens of residents spoke earlier in the meeting, voicing concerns about the number of cameras in the city, and surveillance and privacy concerns. Some speakers advocated for the money to be used on other public service needs like streets and libraries.

The latest discussions around Flock in Dallas come less than a week after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all state agencies to pause funding for Flock cameras.

The Dallas Police Department announced this week that it planned to cease the use of 321 Flock cameras after receiving notice that state grant funding would no longer be available for the devices.

The department will cancel the Flock cameras on Sept. 15. DPD still plans to continue use of more than 300 remaining Flock cameras, citing them as “an important investigative tool,” according to a department statement.

DPD echoed that same messaging during Wednesday's briefing, citing its use in solving 14 murder cases this year, along with robberies, assault, and assisting searches for critical missing people.

Council Member Kathy Stewart was among the council members who agreed with DPD.

She said she did not believe the potential for misuse of the tool outweighed its public safety value.

"It helps our officers identify suspects and locate vehicles and solve crimes, as you all have just said, significantly faster," Stewart said. "The answer to misuse is stronger safeguards, not eliminating an effective tool."

DPD said access to Flock data is limited to personnel who have gone through the training for Flock and whose job included using the system and needing to search license plates.

Currently there are 1,900 officers who are cleared to access Flock data. DPD had close to 3,400 sworn officers as of May.

Officers who are granted access to search the Flock system have to put in an investigative reason and case number to track why the search is being done, according to DPD.

Dallas City Council are expected to adopt the budget on its final reading Sept. 16. The new fiscal year will begin on Oct. 1.

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