Dallas Police Department to stop using more than 300 of its Flock cameras

The Dallas Police Department will cease the use of 321 Flock cameras after receiving notice that state grant funding would no longer be available for the devices.

DPD announced the change Monday evening, a day before a proposed budget amendment to cancel $1.5 million in Flock funding came before the Dallas City Council.

The announcement also comes less than a week after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all state agencies to pause funding for Flock cameras.

The department will cancel the Flock cameras on Sept. 15. DPD still plans to continue use of more than 300 remaining Flock cameras, citing them as “an important investigative tool,” according to a department statement.

“The Dallas Police Department will continue evaluating available resources and technology to ensure our officers and detectives have effective tools to support investigations and enhance public safety,” DPD said in the statement.

Council Member Adam Bazaldua proposed using $1 million of the funds for infrastructure like sidewalks and street lighting, and the other $500,000 for eviction advocacy support.

"We’ve been willing to try new technology to keep Dallas safer. Flock cameras were one of those tools," Bazaldua said in a social media post. "But, being willing to try something new also means being willing to admit when it’s not working."

City Council will consider amendments for the fiscal year 2026-27 and 2027-28 biennial budget during its Wednesday meeting. They are expected to take non-binding votes, also called straw votes, on the amendments before approving the budget on first reading.

Bazaldua's budget amendment is proposed at a time when Flock's AI-powered license plate readers — intended for public safety use — are under scrutiny from both the public and government officials across the state. The devices have raised privacy concerns and allegations of misuse and surveillance.

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