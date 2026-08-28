Gov. Abbott blocks state agencies from spending money on Flock cameras

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all state agencies to pause funding for Flock cameras as scrutiny over the AI-powered surveillance devices has mounted.

The order came as The Texas Tribune was preparing to publish an investigation detailing how a state agency has devoted at least $30 million to building up the state’s Flock surveillance network by providing grants to local police departments.

Abbott gave the order Thursday night to halt state funding for Flock cameras, his spokesman confirmed Friday.

“To the extent that cities get any funding for those cameras, most of it comes from the federal government. To the extent any funding comes from Texas agencies, those agencies are clarifying that those funds cannot be used for Flock cameras,” Abbott spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement shared first with the Tribune.

The Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority, led by a board mostly appointed by Abbott, has helped state and local agencies install at least 3,200 Flock cameras since 2023.

The authority’s grants came from a 2023 law that added $1 to Texas auto insurance policies to combat rampant catalytic converter theft. Before the law passed unanimously in the House and Senate, there had been no discussion of using the money for Flock cameras and similar devices, lawmakers told the Tribune.

Flock cameras are a unique type of license plate reader that utilize artificial intelligence to track and store data on vehicle characteristics including the make, model and color as well as details like bumper stickers and dents. Departments that use Flock cameras can allow other agencies to access their devices, creating a massive nationwide network.

In a radio interview Friday morning, Abbott described a “crackdown” happening across Texas as cities and counties have begun canceling contracts with the Flock Safety surveillance company as residents have raised privacy concerns and as reports of misuse have exploded.

Abbott pointed to a Lufkin police officer who is facing 100 counts of misusing public information for allegedly using the area’s Flock cameras to surveil 11 people for more than a year. At least six police departments and sheriff’s offices across Texas in the past month have announced that officers were being placed on leave, investigated or criminally charged.

“This is something that is easily containable, easily controllable, and we’re ensuring that whether it be through criminal crackdowns, whether it be through cancellation of contracts, whatever the case may be, Flock cameras are being reduced dramatically,” Abbott said in the interview with Glenn Beck. “They’re going to be required to be used responsibly if they’re used at all.”

Earlier this week, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Gina Hinojosa released an ad blaming Abbott for the spread of Flock cameras across the state, calling the devices a method of “warrantless surveillance.” A social media post from Hinojosa asked Abbott to “stop turning Texas into a surveillance state.”

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have begun raising concerns about the broad scale of Flock’s network and the amount of data each camera captures. Law enforcement agencies that opt into Flock’s national lookup program can search each other’s data from anywhere in the country.

In July, Republican U.S. Rep. Keith Self proposed legislation to require federal agencies to obtain warrants before accessing Flock camera data. The McKinney Republican said in a news release that the bill would restore privacy rights.

“Americans’ Fourth Amendment right to be secure in their privacy does not disappear just because of new technology or artificial intelligence,” Self said.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.