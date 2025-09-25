Dallas ICE shooting

-
One detainee was killed and two others injured in the shooting. Though federal officials are investigating it as an "anti-ICE" attack, many migrants and immigration advocates are worried they'll be further targeted because of it.
-
Jahn grew up in North Texas, according to public records. He's been identified as the person who opened fire outside an ICE field office in Dallas Wednesday.
-
Wednesday's fatal shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas is at least the third instance of immigration enforcement-related violence in Texas this year.
-
The shooter is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement characterized the shooting as a political attack against law enforcement, though no ICE agents were injured in the shooting.