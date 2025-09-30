Fear, confusion as migrants show up for check-ins after Dallas ICE office shooting

Migrants returned to the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office for check-ins Tuesday for the first time since last week’s deadly shooting.

The office had been closed since Wednesday, when a shooter opened fire outside the office, killing two detainees and injuring a third.

Despite fears, people arrived early Tuesday and sat on benches outside the facility, waiting to be called in.

"I am a little bit scared for the things that are happening, but it was really fast," Valentina, who wanted to be identified by only her first name, told KERA in Spanish.

She said officials gave her Alien Identification Number and printed out a paper with her next check-in date next year. A native of Venezuela, the 25-year-old was carrying her 10-month-old baby as she waited for her husband to pick her up from the Dallas ICE office.

Valentina said she been in the U.S. for a year and has an asylum case in process. She said she had met her husband in Mexico before coming to the U.S. She did not share her husband’s legal status.

Another woman, who identified herself as Agustina, told KERA in Spanish she had an appointment the day of the shooting, but arrived after it had happened. “I arrived a little later, thank God," she said.

She had been coming to the ICE office every day with her toddler son and was given a new check-in date when she showed upon Tuesday.

"What surprised me is that they gave it to me in March. They didn't give it to me for this year,” she said. “There are many people, especially where I am from, Venezuela, who are getting later dates.”

Agustina, who said she also has an asylum case in progress, was afraid to miss her appointment and jeopardize her chances for asylum.

The office was initially scheduled to re-open on Monday, causing some confusion among attorneys and clients. In a statement to KERA, an ICE spokesperson said walk-ins will be accepted. “ICE will also send out notices with a new report date to all aliens who were unable to attend their check-ins while the office was closed.”

Priscilla Rice As the Dallas ICE Field office reopened, a coalition of faith leaders showed up to show their support for migrants who are there for their appointments.

Representatives from the local group of faith leaders who show up at the ICE field office every Monday for their weekly vigil were also there Tuesday morning. A group of women carried signs in Spanish that read “I’m praying for you,” “I’m praying for your case” and “God bless your family.”

Rocio Bamihe, a ministry team member at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, said she saw people steadily arriving and said it seemed like a normal day at the facility.

She said by being present, she wants to spread a message of hope to the families there for their appointments.

“Do not lose faith, and we are here to pray for you,” she said. “And even though we're not here in presence every day...we are praying for you every day.”

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .