Venezuelan man injured in Dallas ICE shooting now at immigration detention center, records show

The lone survivor of last week's shooting at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas is at an immigration detention center south of Fort Worth after being released from the hospital, ICE records show.

Jose Andres Bordones Molina of Venezuela, 33, is now detained at Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, 28 miles south of Fort Worth. Bordones Molina was one of three detainees shot at the Dallas ICE office in the early hours of Sept. 24.

One man, 37-year-old Norlan Guzman Fuentes of El Salvador, died at the scene. Bordones Molina and Mexican national Miguel Garcia-Hernandez were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where Garcia-Hernandez later died.

ICE has not yet confirmed to KERA News Bordones Molina's health status or when he was released from the hospital.

Bordones Molina's father told Telemundo their family only found out Bordones Molina had been shot through social media. His father said the lack of Venezuelan consulates in the U.S. has made getting information a challenge, and authorities haven't told him anything.

Contacts in Dallas told Bordones Molina's father his son was hit in the head and grazed in the arm, the station reported. Bordones Molina has lived in the U.S. for a little over a year and has a wife and two kids in Venezuela.

Additional reporting by KERA's Priscilla Rice.

