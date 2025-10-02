© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Venezuelan man injured in Dallas ICE shooting now at immigration detention center, records show

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published October 2, 2025 at 2:45 PM CDT
A building with the words "Prairieland Detention Center."
Penelope Rivera
/
KERA
The Prairieland Detention Center is a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility in Alvarado.

The lone survivor of last week's shooting at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas is at an immigration detention center south of Fort Worth after being released from the hospital, ICE records show.

Jose Andres Bordones Molina of Venezuela, 33, is now detained at Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, 28 miles south of Fort Worth. Bordones Molina was one of three detainees shot at the Dallas ICE office in the early hours of Sept. 24.

One man, 37-year-old Norlan Guzman Fuentes of El Salvador, died at the scene. Bordones Molina and Mexican national Miguel Garcia-Hernandez were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where Garcia-Hernandez later died.

ICE has not yet confirmed to KERA News Bordones Molina's health status or when he was released from the hospital.

Bordones Molina's father told Telemundo their family only found out Bordones Molina had been shot through social media. His father said the lack of Venezuelan consulates in the U.S. has made getting information a challenge, and authorities haven't told him anything.

Contacts in Dallas told Bordones Molina's father his son was hit in the head and grazed in the arm, the station reported. Bordones Molina has lived in the U.S. for a little over a year and has a wife and two kids in Venezuela.

Additional reporting by KERA's Priscilla Rice.

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA’s law and justice reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Immigration Dallas ICE shooting Border & ImmigrationU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementShootings & Mass Violence
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo covers law and justice for KERA News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 as a general assignments reporter. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was named one of Current's public media Rising Stars in 2024. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo
Related Content