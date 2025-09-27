Man killed in Dallas ICE shooting identified, another hospitalized 'in grave condition'

The man killed in Wednesday's shooting at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas was Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Guzman-Fuentes, 37, was one of three people shot during the early morning shooting at the facility on North Stemmons Freeway. Guzman-Fuentes, an ICE detainee, died on the scene, according to the medical examiner's office website. The office ruled his death a homicide.

Two victims were hospitalized after the shooting. That includes Miguel Ángel García, whose family identified him through an online fundraiser.

García remains "in grave condition," according to the description on the fundraiser posted by García's sister-in-law. García is the sole provider for his wife Stephany Gauffeny, who is pregnant with a baby "due to be delivered any day now," according to the site. The two have other children.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a press release one of the hospitalized victims is a Mexican national but did not specify whom. The Dallas Univision station reported family members confirmed García is from Mexico.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor ICE has publicly confirmed the identities of the victims. KERA News has reached out to both agencies for information.

The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn of Fairview, was also found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on top of an immigration lawyer's building across from the ICE office. The medical examiner's office ruled his death a suicide.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press conference Thursday Jahn acted alone and intended to shoot and terrorize ICE agents. Notes authorities found at Jahn's home indicated he didn't intend to survive the shooting, according to Dallas FBI Special Agent Joe Rothrock.

Immigrant advocacy groups hosted a vigil for the victims outside Parkland Hospital Thursday. Immigration attorneys told KERA News that detainees who were being processed at the Dallas ICE office have been transferred to the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA’s law and justice reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org.

