Report: Three wounded in shooting at Dallas ICE facility

KERA | By KERA News
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:47 AM CDT
Police and emergency lights are seen at night.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

WFAA is reporting three people have been critically wounded in a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas.

Police responded to the facility on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas and told WFAA that police were searching for a sniper or multiple shooters.

It is unclear how many shooters are involved but sources confirmed to WFAA that one shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
