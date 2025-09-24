Report: Three wounded in shooting at Dallas ICE facility

WFAA is reporting three people have been critically wounded in a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas.

Police responded to the facility on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas and told WFAA that police were searching for a sniper or multiple shooters.

It is unclear how many shooters are involved but sources confirmed to WFAA that one shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.

