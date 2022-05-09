Sergio Martínez-Beltrán | The Texas Newsroom
The story of how Texas has successfully banned nearly all abortions is one that has taken decades to write.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials were heavily criticized by Uvalde parents and residents for walking back some initial information provided to the public — including key details about the police response.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, who represents Uvalde, told The Texas Newsroom he thinks the decision to allow witnesses to testify in private was “just another lack of transparency.”
The Uvalde native said he met with the families of the 19 kids and two teachers killed last month at Robb Elementary School.
Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan said it’s “an outrage” that there’s still not a clear picture of exactly what happened at Robb Elementary School, where 21 people were killed.
The community continues to mourn the 21 people killed during last week’s elementary school shooting. Some are turning their attention to Texas’ gun laws.
Wednesday’s burial came a day after funerals for 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez were held. More visitations and funerals for the 21 victims will continue throughout the next weeks.
In Uvalde, families are burying their relatives as more details emerge about what happened before and during last week's deadly massacre at Robb Elementary School.
Mourners in Uvalde are lining up outside a memorial for 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting last week at Robb Elementary School. Many are struggling to cope with their deep grief.
The measures will provide limited property tax relief, but the vote comes after recent tax appraisals gave Texas homeowners sticker shock.