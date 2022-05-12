Sergio Martínez-Beltrán | The Texas Newsroom
During the shooting at Robb Elementary School, Pete Arredondo was in charge of the police response. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he made the decision to not confront the shooter for over an hour.
Mourners in Uvalde are lining up outside a memorial for 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting last week at Robb Elementary School. Many are struggling to cope with their deep grief.
Abbott’s comments came hours after the Texas Department of Public Safety admitted the decision to not immediately engage the shooter was "wrong."
In response, Abbott said this was the time for Texans to come together and heal. O'Rourke is seeking to unseat the governor in the November election.
Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez’s platforms are polar opposites — one focuses on climate change mitigation and the other addresses mental health challenges in the state. Whoever wins the May 24 runoff will appear on the ballot in November.
History shows there are few governors who have attempted to make immigration central to their campaigns, and it has worked — in the short term.