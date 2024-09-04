North Texas Voter Guide 2024
The 2024 election is just a few weeks away, KERA has put together a voting guide for North Texas voters. Here are the election dates you should know, and details about where to vote, and links to what’s on the ballot.
Voter Voices
Welcome the stranger? How religion has influenced the immigration debate in Texas
Texas Republicans aren’t shy about touting their Christian faith when advocating for conservative legislation. But many of those same people have taken aim at Catholic organizations in Texas that work with migrants – groups that say their religion is what moves them to help immigrants coming to the state.
Project 2025 think tank data shows noncitizen voting isn't widespread, despite GOP concerns
Data compiled by The Heritage Foundation – most known for being the architect of the controversial policy blueprint known as Project 2025 – shows that noncitizen voting is rare in Texas. That’s despite repeated warnings from the state’s Republican leaders that elections are vulnerable to this type of fraud.