North Texas Voter Guide 2024

Your November 2024 voter guide for North Texas
The 2024 election is just a few weeks away, KERA has put together a voting guide for North Texas voters. Here are the election dates you should know, and details about where to vote, and links to what’s on the ballot.
Voter Voices
Members of the Southern Methodist University Black Law Student Association at the Texas Theatre on September 21, 2024.
SMU law students help register voters ahead of Texas deadline
Members of the Black Law Students Association are focusing on getting young Black voters ready for the November election.
Voters stand in a line to vote for primary elections Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Oak Lawn Public Library in Dallas.
Rapid population growth shifts the voter makeup in Texas
Analysts say parts of the state are becoming more competitive — but Texas likely won't turn blue anytime soon.
A voter heads to a polling site at Faith Presbyterian Church in the Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin on Election Day.
1 in 4 Latinos in Texas say they're voting for the first time in November election
New polling data released Tuesday says more Latinos are voting for their first or second time this election.
Local residents demonstrate their support for Annunciation House in El Paso on February 23rd, 2024. Andres Leighton, Associated Press
Welcome the stranger? How religion has influenced the immigration debate in Texas
Texas Republicans aren’t shy about touting their Christian faith when advocating for conservative legislation. But many of those same people have taken aim at Catholic organizations in Texas that work with migrants – groups that say their religion is what moves them to help immigrants coming to the state.
A sign that reads "Official Vote Center" with an arrow pointing right. Underneath, the sign is translated in Spanish and Vietnamese.
Project 2025 think tank data shows noncitizen voting isn't widespread, despite GOP concerns
Data compiled by The Heritage Foundation – most known for being the architect of the controversial policy blueprint known as Project 2025 – shows that noncitizen voting is rare in Texas. That’s despite repeated warnings from the state’s Republican leaders that elections are vulnerable to this type of fraud.
Kannan Udayarajan, chair of the Forsyth County Democrats, is canvassing his community leading up to the November election in Suwannee, Georgia on October 4, 2024. Udayarajan says it's important for the South Asian community to get out to vote and support Vice President Kamala Harris.
Some Indian American Democrats see themselves in Harris. Others see the limits
In swing states like Georgia, growing numbers of South Asians could make a difference this election. So how do they feel about the woman some call "Lotus POTUS?"