SMU law students help register voters ahead of Texas deadline

Southern Methodist University Law students are helping register voters ahead of the fast-approaching Texas registration deadline.

The initiative, led by members of the Black Law Students Association (BLSA), is a part of an effort to ensure the Black community is fully prepared for the upcoming election.

“It's our right to vote, so we should definitely exercise it,” said second-year law student Jalissah Stanton.

Last weekend, BLSA members set up a table at the SZN CHNGE Music Video Film Festival at the Texas Theatre to help attendees check their status and register on the spot.

Stanton said many would-be voters don’t realize their registration has been suspended, or that it needs to be updated. One of the most common reasons people may have trouble at a polling site, she said, is because they moved and forgot to update their address. She said BLSA wants to make sure these issues are resolved before Election Day so that everyone who wants to vote can.

“I think, you know, this is a pretty important election, and it does still kind of seem like it's pretty close,” Stanton said.

Along with registering voters, BLSA also worked to inform the public about who is on the ballot this election season beyond former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The students used QR codes and pamphlets that provided links to resources and information on local representatives, sample ballots, and polling locations.

“Knowing who else is going to be on the ballot that way you can do your own research and see what they stand for and see if that goes along with your goals,” Stanton said.

Zara Amaechi / KERA Members of the Black Law Student Association provided resources and information for the upcoming election.

Most attendees at the film festival were already registered to vote, but some expressed their appreciation for the access BLSA provided. Zachary Haynes was at the festival and said he was already registered but thought the initiative was crucial.

“Let's cutthe record straight, every election is the most important ... election of our life,” Haynes said.

He said it’s important to vote whether it’s for president or local officials.

“We're the ones putting the politicians in power,” Haynes said. “We have that voice.”

The members of BLSA said they want to inform the public of the current state of U.S. politics and get the community involved. For Stranton, the personal connection runs deep.

“Obviously I care deeply about certain issues, especially as a Black woman,” Stanton said, but “we're not really here to push our views on anybody.”

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 7. Election Day is Nov. 5. You can check your registration status at votetexas.gov.

Zara Amaechi is KERA’s Marjorie Welch Fitts Louis fellow covering race and social justice. Got a tip? Email Zara at zamaechi@kera.org . You can follow her on X @amaechizara .