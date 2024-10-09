Dallas Charter Amendments 2024

-
Numerous current and former Dallas city officials are sounding the alarm over what they say are three "destructive" charter proposals on the November ballot.
-
The Dallas City Council voted to approve a set of amendments aimed at counteracting three voter referendum-led charter changes. A court shot that down.
-
A lawsuit against nearly the entire Dallas city council alleges the city tampered with voter-led ballot language.
-
Dallas officials reluctantly voted to place two petition-led initiatives on the November ballot. They had no choice, its required by law.
-
The Dallas city council finalized proposed charter amendments for voters to approve. They range from administrative tweaks to shifts in how government is structured.
-
A proposal placed on the November ballot by a voter referendum could cause massive cuts in city services and cost Dallas millions.
-
Dallas voters will decide on decriminalizing up to four ounces of marijuana. The Dallas city council can't change that — but disagree on what could happen if it passes.