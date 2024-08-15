Dallas elected officials reluctantly place voter petitions on ballot after ceremonial vote

The Dallas City Council voted to place two voter-led initiatives on the upcoming November ballot. But even with elected official hesitation and protest, Wednesday’s vote was largely ceremonial — the city is required to put them on the ballot.

The proposed city charter amendments couldn’t be more different than each other. One seeks to decriminalize up to 4 ounces of marijuana in the city — the other would create public safety funding and hiring mandates.

While the two petitions gained enough signatures to be certified by the city secretary, elected officials have said for weeks the measure could leave the city vulnerable to legal issues.

“For me, I plan to vote no in November as a Dallas voter,” Chad West, who represents council District 1, said during Wednesday’s meeting. “But I must vote yes as a Dallas council member tonight because I feel like it is the responsible thing to do.

The proposed amendments have gained scrutiny from elected officials for weeks. Discussion over the initiatives directly violating state and federal laws and the

The petition to decriminalize weed was started by a group called Ground Game Texas. The organization works to “advance social justice while strengthening” democracy, according to its website. Ground Game Texas calls the charter amendment proposal the “Dallas Freedom Act.”

Part of the amendment would direct the Dallas Police Department to “stop issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession.” Another section prohibits city funds or personnel from being used to conduct testing on “any cannabis-related substance” to figure out if it meets the legal definition of marijuana under state and federal laws.

The amendment language also says that police officers can’t consider the smell of marijuana as probable cause for search and seizure — “except in the limited circumstances of a police investigation.” And the proposal says officers can be punished if they are found to be violating the policy.

During a meeting earlier this month, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told elected officials that losing the policy around weed is not in the best interest of the city.

“In my opinion four ounces is not a small amount, or for personal use,” Garcia said in early August. “Per my narcotics unit, the typical illegal purchase for personal use, from a drug dealer in the city of Dallas…is about two to three dime bags.”

The other measure was started by a group called Dallas HERO. The group’s propositions could increase the number of police officers by at least 900, mandate portions of excess city revenue go to public safety funding – and links a community survey to city hall accountability.

Pete Marocco, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, serves as the group’s executive director.

“As a council, year after year, you have failed,” Marocco said during Wednesday’s meeting. “How can we expect to recruit when the starting salary…is the lowest in the metroplex.”

The city’s drafted budget, which was recently released, allocates more city funds to increasing public safety starting salaries. That salary is just over $75,000.

According to press releases from the group, Stefani Carter is Dallas HERO’s “honorary chair.” Carter sits on the Braemar Hotels and Resorts board of directors.

City officials have said the proposition is fiscally irresponsible, “draconian” and could cost the city over $100 million if approved by voters.

During Wednesday’s meeting, District 7 Council Member Adam Bazaldua read a letter of opposition by a local Dallas firefighter’s union.

“A rouge group from outside the city of Dallas has brought forth a proposal that on the surface appears to be helpful,” Bazaldua quoted from the statement. “But the reality is the domino effect it would cause would crest irreparable harm.”

The statement read by Bazaldua cites the city’s meet and confer law that allows public safety officials to bargain for more officers, more pay and benefits.

“The amendment further attempts to add funding to the Dallas Police and Fire Pension system, but fails to consider what effects these unfunded mandates would have on the city of Dallas budget,” Bazaldua continued from the statement.

Bazaldua said the statement was important because it “speaks to the lack of collaboration” the measure had.

“It absolutely misleads the public to think that we are accomplishing a problem that not necessarily exists in the way you’re presenting it,” Bazaldua said.

Council members said they are going to make sure to tell constituents not to vote for the measures – and that the vote on Wednesday was only a “magisterial duty” obligated by city code.

Dallas voters will have the final say in November.

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org. You can follow Nathan on Twitter @nathannotforyou.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.