U.S. Senate Race 2024

The Democratic congressman is polling closer to Sen. Ted Cruz in his challenge this year, and independent race rankers are noticing.
A new, statewide poll of registered voters in Texas shows a slight uptick in support for Democrats following last month’s Democratic National Convention.
Allred’s sharp divergence from Beto O’Rourke’s more active campaign style has stirred dissent among some Democrats. His allies say it’s working.
Allred has largely run his Senate race keeping his distance from Harris. On Thursday, his campaign said he’d discuss his support of the vice president during his speech.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who is facing off against Allred in his reelection campaign, has worked to tie Allred to Harris’ political record.
Current fundraising figures show that the Senate candidates have fundraised a combined $81.2 million.
The Republican National Convention starts today. Abbott and Cruz were floated as potential Republican presidential candidates early this cycle, though neither launched campaigns.
A Republican-backed effort to change tax laws could benefit hundreds of thousands of Texans who depend on tip revenue as their main source of income. But budget analysts warn the move could bloat the country’s already soaring federal deficit.
The senator’s bill to protect in vitro fertilization would have withheld Medicaid funding from states that ban the procedure. Democrats say IVF should be a federal right.
Six years after Beto O’Rourke nearly toppled Ted Cruz, Democrats outside Texas are expressing confidence in Colin Allred’s 2024 challenge.
The Texas Republican’s Senate bill comes as the state supreme court considers taking up a case that could imperil access to in vitro fertilization.
End Citizens United and the Campaign Legal Center asserted Cruz could have broken campaign finance rules.