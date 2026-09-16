Rare brain disorder caused Tarrant County Jail detainee’s death, medical examiner rules

A man who died in Tarrant County Jail custody in June had complications of a rare brain disorder that led to his death by natural causes, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Wednesday.

Mack Greer, 46, was pronounced dead June 18 at John Peter Smith Hospital after he suffered internal bleeding in his brain, his parents told KERA News in June.

Greer's cause of death was listed as complications of moyamoya disease — a disorder that limits blood flow to the brain. Over time, it can cause seizures or bleeding in the brain.

The medical examiner did not provide additional details or specifics on the “complications.”

KERA News reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner and will update this story with any response.

Lea Hurd, Greer's mother, told KERA News Wednesday she doesn't believe her son's death was caused by moyamoya disease and that he hadn't had a flare up or any medical issues since he was a teenager.

Hurd also said she wasn't notified by the medical examiner or sheriff's office about his cause and manner of death.

"Now they're grasping at straws, going back to his childhood because they don't want to be held responsible," Hurd said.

Details over Greer's in-custody death were initially unclear. Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office disputed his death in June, telling KERA News Greer was still alive in the hospital when his parents talked reporters at a press conference June 19.

Greer was pronounced dead June 18 at 2:42 p.m., according to the medical examiner's website. The sheriff's office at the time claimed the hospital confirmed Greer was still alive.

A previously released custodial death report — which is required to be sent to the Attorney General’s office within 30 days of an inmate’s death — stated jail staff were in the process of exchanging bedding and linens for Greer on June 16 when he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Greer was taken to the medical clinic for "further evaluation and life saving measures were initiated" until Emergency Medical Services arrived, according to the report.

Greer was transported to JPS and released from custody June 17. His mother said he was already brain dead before he was pronounced dead the following day.

All in custody deaths must be investigated by a law enforcement agency, other than the local law enforcement agency that operates the county jail, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Although Greer's death initially wasn't going to be investigated, the commission appointed the Haltom City Police Department to investigate June 23.

Greer was arrested May 28 by White Settlement police on a charge of theft of aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass worth less than $20,000, according to court records.

Greer's parents said they were told by an officer he would be released on a personal bond after he was already on life support — meaning an inmate can be released from jail on their own recognizance without paying.

Court records show Greer was given a personal bond June 17, but was never signed by Greer.

"They took a good soul," Hurd said through tears. "Everyone in jail isn't bad. People make mistakes."

Greer is one of several in-custody deaths this year. Residents and community members have held rallies demanding transparency and accountability from the jail and sheriff's office.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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