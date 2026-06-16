© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man dies in Tarrant County Jail, marking 2nd death this year

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM CDT
A jail cell at the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, pictured in 2024.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA News
A jail cell at the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, pictured in 2024. Monday's in custody death marks the second death this year at the county jail.

A 40-year-old man has died while in custody at Tarrant County Jail, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

The unidentified man on Monday was in his cell when his cellmate saw him experiencing a "medical emergency," according to a press release. The man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that day.

The sheriff's office claims the man refused to cooperate or consent to a medical screening, which is required for all inmates after taken into custody.

"Jail personnel cannot force an individual to provide medical history or comply with a medical evaluation," the press release read.

The inmate was arrested by River Oaks Police Department for violating a bond or protective order charge and booked into the county jail Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause and manner of death and release his identity.

This is the second death at the county jail this year.

John Barr, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 19 and died later that day at JPS Hospital.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Tarrant CountyTarrant County Jaildeath
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. She joined the newsroom in 2024 as an intern before becoming a full-time breaking news reporter.
See stories by Penelope Rivera
Related Content