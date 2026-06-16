Man dies in Tarrant County Jail, marking 2nd death this year

A 40-year-old man has died while in custody at Tarrant County Jail, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

The unidentified man on Monday was in his cell when his cellmate saw him experiencing a "medical emergency," according to a press release. The man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that day.

The sheriff's office claims the man refused to cooperate or consent to a medical screening, which is required for all inmates after taken into custody.

"Jail personnel cannot force an individual to provide medical history or comply with a medical evaluation," the press release read.

The inmate was arrested by River Oaks Police Department for violating a bond or protective order charge and booked into the county jail Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause and manner of death and release his identity.

This is the second death at the county jail this year.

John Barr, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 19 and died later that day at JPS Hospital.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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