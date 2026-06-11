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‘Genetic abnormalities’ played role in Tarrant County Jail detainee’s death, medical examiner rules

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:06 PM CDT
A photo of three red brick buildings in downtown Fort Worth. The one in the middle is a tall, double tower with a sign that says "Tarrant County Correction Center."
Miranda Suarez
/
KERA
The Tarrant County Jail complex in downtown Fort Worth on July 20, 2023.

A woman who died in Tarrant County Jail custody in December had “multiple genetic abnormalities” that led to her death by natural causes, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Thursday.

Shuntae Broadus, 40, died on Dec. 21 after being found unresponsive in her jail cell and was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died later that day. The report comes nearly six months after her death.

The medical examiner did not provide additional details or specifics on the “abnormalities.”

KERA News reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner, and will update this story with any response.

A previously released custodial death report — which is required to be sent to the Attorney General’s office within 30 days of an inmate’s death— indicated Broadus may have also had mental health problems.

The sheriff's office said at the time she had been in custody since Aug. 3 after a robbery arrest by the Arlington Police Department.

There's been at least 74 reported deaths at the jail since Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office in 2017, according to the sheriff's office — although the number of in-custody deaths annually has gone down.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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Criminal Justice Tarrant County JailTarrant CountySheriffdeathKERA News
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. She joined the newsroom in 2024 as an intern before becoming a full-time breaking news reporter.
See stories by Penelope Rivera
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