A 2nd man dies in Tarrant County Jail custody in as many days

A second man died this week at the Tarrant County Jail, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man on Tuesday was kneeling next to his bed and failed to respond to verbal greetings from a detention officer during a routine cell check, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The officer then entered the cell after receiving no response and saw the unidentified man was having a "medical emergency," according to the press release.

The man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Many individuals entering our facility arrive with significant, long‑term health issues related to substance abuse or other medical conditions," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

"Our staff works diligently to identify medical and mental‑health concerns through our screening process the moment someone comes into our custody. However, even with these efforts, we cannot compel individuals to follow the medical guidance provided by the doctors and nurses from John Peter Smith Hospital."

The man was arrested by Fort Worth Police on a possession of marijuana less than two ounces charge. He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the man refused to cooperate or consent to a medical screening, which is conducted on all inmates after being booked.

Another man, James Johnson, died while in custody at the county jail Monday under similar circumstances.

Johnson experienced a medical emergency in his cell and also refused a medical screening, the sheriff's office claimed.

Tuesday's death marks the third this year at Tarrant County Jail.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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