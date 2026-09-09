River Oaks police fatally shoot armed man during welfare check

A Tarrant County man died after he was fatally shot by two police officers responding to a welfare check, River Oaks Police Department said Tuesday.

River Oaks police officers were responding to a call in the 900 block of Yale St. Monday night, according to a press release.

Two officers arrived at the scene and confronted the man — identified as 58-year-old Ronald Perez — before he went inside his home to retrieve a handgun, the press release states.

Perez did not listen to verbal commands from officers when he came back outside to his front yard before aiming his gun at the officers, and that's when officers began shooting at Perez, according to the press release.

Officers provided emergency medical aid to Perez before the River Oaks Fire Department arrived, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear how many times Perez was shot. Rounds fired and number of times Perez was hit will be determined after the police department receives reports from Texas Rangers and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Deputy Chief of Police Eric Perkins told KERA News in an email Wednesday.

No officers were injured at the scene and have since been out on paid administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.

The Texas Rangers and Tarrant County District Attorney's Office will conduct their own independent investigations, and the River Oaks Police Department is conducting its own administrative review.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

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