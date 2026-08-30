Woman dies at Tarrant County Jail — the 6th jail death this year

A woman has died at the Tarrant County Jail this weekend — marking the 6th death at the county jail this year.

Gemma Leigh Swingle, 36, died at the county jail Saturday at 2:19 a.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's website. Her cause and manner of death were pending as of Sunday.

KERA News reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and will update this story with any response.

Swingle was booked into Tarrant County Jail Aug. 25 on a prostitution charge, court records show.

The Haltom City Police Department is investigating her death, according to the medical examiner's website.

There's been more than 80 jail deaths since 2017 when Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office.

The county jail and sheriff's office have faced increased scrutiny over jail deaths this year, demanding more accountability and details surrounding other deaths this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Email Penelope at privera@kera.org at erivas@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

