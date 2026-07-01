Another man has died after being in Tarrant County Jail custody — the fourth death in 2 weeks

Another man has died after being in Tarrant County Jail custody — the fourth death in less than two weeks, raising more questions from family members.

The family of Victor Runnels, 61, told reporters Tuesday they still do not know what medical emergency led to him being taken from the jail to John Peter Smith Hospital and said they received few answers from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Runnels' relatives called for transparency and an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

"We want to know why," Rogers said. "Why are we not afforded those answers?”

Runnels was pronounced dead at 4:46 p.m. Friday at JPS, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's website. He was released from custody at the jail at 4:18 p.m. that same day, court records show.

Family members said they were notified he was in the intensive care unit by a family member before arriving after Runnels’ passing. According to the family, they were not informed he was transported to JPS.

Runnels' sister, Vicky Rogers, said the family is seeking justice and accountability.

“I deeply, deeply love my brother,” Rogers said. “For this to happen to him, we must have answers. I want justice and accountability for my brother. I'm not going to rest in peace without it.”

Runnels was arrested June 11 over a parole violation, according to court records.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says it will not be investigating the death, as it doesn't match the criteria of an in-custody death.

"The Texas Commission on Jail Standards reviewed the case and formally determined that it does not meet the criteria for an in-custody death," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Every day, people arrive at our jail already sick, struggling with addiction, or dealing with long-term untreated medical conditions. Unfortunately, there are cases where an individual's illness is so advanced that there is no curative treatment available. We remain committed to ensuring that every person in our custody is treated with professionalism, dignity, and the highest standard of care."

Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons says she was notified of the death by Runnels’ niece, Victoria Rogers, on Facebook.

Simmons also said she has not received the notification she typically gets from county administration when someone dies in jail custody, and again called for an outside agency like the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate conditions at the jail.

Simmons questioned why Runnels' death is not being treated as an in-custody death requiring additional scrutiny, saying the medical emergency began while he was incarcerated and that family members told her he remained restrained at the hospital until shortly before he died.

"Moving someone from a jail cell to the county hospital should not move that case beyond accountability," Simmons said. "Every family whose loved one dies while under the care, control or custody of this county deserves the truth."

Runnels is the fourth man to die this month after being in county jail custody. His family is just the latest demanding answers from the jail and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Mack Greer, 46, was pronounced dead June 18 at John Peter Smith Hospital after he suffered internal bleeding in his brain, his parents told KERA News.

Greer was pronounced dead June 18 at 2:42 p.m., according to the county medical examiner's office.

The sheriff's office initially disputed his death in an email to KERA News June 19, claiming JPS informed the office he was still alive. He was confirmed dead soon after.

Greer was released from jail custody June 17 at 10 a.m., court records show — when he was already declared brain dead at the hospital, his mother told KERA News.

James Johnson, 40, and Carl McCray, 40, died in custody just days before after they experienced medical emergencies, according to the sheriff's office.

Both were transferred to JPS Hospital. Johnson was pronounced dead June 15 and McCray was pronounced dead June 16.

The manner and causes of death for all four men are pending.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org or Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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