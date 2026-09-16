Fort Worth pastor accused of sexual assault back in jail after 2nd bond violation

Fort Worth pastor Diego Fuller has been arrested again over a second bond violation amid his ongoing sexual assault case.

Fuller, 40, was arrested Tuesday following a warrant filed for his arrest Sept. 3, court records show. Fuller is accused of entering an exclusion zone — which are specific places or areas an individual is prohibited from entering as part of their bond conditions. It's not clear where Fuller was when he violated this condition.

Fuller is the lead pastor of Journey Fort Worth Church. He was initially arrested Sept. 1 last year on a sexual assault charge and indicted March 26 with an additional charge of child grooming, court records show. He denied the charges against him during a church service, where he put his mugshot up during the sermon.

He was arrested again May 5 over a bond violation after allegedly having contact with at least two children that looked to be under the age of six. according to court records.

Fuller has continued to serve in his position at the church throughout his ongoing case, but was no longer allowed to lead church services in person after his bond violation in May and was told he had to preach over video chat.

KERA News reached out to Journey Fort Worth Church and Fuller's attorney and will update this story with any response.

Fuller was in custody without a bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

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