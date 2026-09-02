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What's shaping the political landscape of North Texas ahead of the midterm election

KERA | By Ron Corning,
Miranda Suarez
Published September 2, 2026 at 1:03 PM CDT
The Texas Legislature passed a bipartisan law aimed at clarifying the emergency exception to the state's abortion ban this spring. The law is called the Life of the Mother Act.
Gabriel C. Pérez
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KUT News
The 2026 midterm election in Texas is Nov. 3. Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to 30.

November's midterm election is nearly upon us, and will have Texans casting ballots for governor, attorney general, and a new state senator, among other races.

Eugene Daniels, co-host of "The Weekend" on MS Now and former White House Correspondents Association president, joined NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to talk about what is shaping the political landscape in North Texas leading up to the election.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear to this conversation in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

U.S. Senate race

Former state rep. James Talarico of Austin is the democratic candidate in the race for the U.S. Senate election, running against republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. To Democrats hoping they can flip a statewide seat, Daniels says the political environment is better than when Beto O'Rourke ran in 2018.

"The environment is better for [Democrats] nationally, which means you're looking at voters who maybe voted for Trump in 2024, so many of them saying they wouldn't do so again," he said. "Ken Paxton has a host of different things and controversies that folks have looked past before, but when I talked to voters when I was on the ground — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, they said maybe they weren't willing to look past them this time around."

Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention comes to Dallas next week on Sept. 9-10 and Daniels says it's possible Paxton could see a boost in favorability after the event.

The convention has been described as unusual, because a convention usually means formal delegate votes or platform adoptions take place. This convention will act like more of a campaign rally and Daniels says he expects the event to unify Republicans across the state.

"I think the thing that has been clear across the board, no matter what people's political affiliation, is that people want to know what you're going to do to lower their costs," he said. "[Citizens] are looking at all of the ways in which their lives are more expensive than they were, and they're not feeling like folks are doing anything."

"That is not Donald Trump's message," Daniels said. "That has not been his message. He has consistently called affordability of 'hoax.' He has constantly told the American people, including Texans, 'It's all good. Don't worry about it.' And if [Republicans] change that message and if [Paxton] is consistent, there could be a boost from that."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News NTX Nowmid-term electionTexas PoliticsElections 2026Republican National ConventionU.S. Senate Elections 2026
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
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