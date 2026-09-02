© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Republicans plan to gather in Bush's backyard, his influence is largely absent from the party

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published September 2, 2026 at 5:01 AM CDT
George W. Bush, in a grey suit with a dark red tie, speaks and gestures while standing at a lectern. People, including his wife, wearing a red dress, surround him and listen. A large "Bush" banner hangs behind him.
Pat Sullivan
/
AP
Then-gubernatorial candidate George W. Bush speaks during the opening of his Dallas campaign headquarters, July 18, 1994. He's been noticeably absent from the Republican party as it prepares to hold a midterm convention in Dallas next week.

On Nov. 1, 2004, then-President George W. Bush stood onstage at Moody Coliseum at Southern Methodist University in Dallas for election eve rally as he sought a second term. Voting was hours away.

“Ten years ago, when I first ran for governor, I had my last campaign rally in Dallas, and we won,” he told the cheering crowd. “Tonight, after six other stops, I’m having my last campaign rally in Dallas, and we’re gonna win.”

Dallas helped give rise to the Bush political dynasty — first, to 41st President George H.W. Bush, and later to his son, George W. Bush, who served as Texas governor from 1995 until he was elected president.

“The Bush family has left a tremendous legacy in both the nation's politics and specifically in Texas and Dallas,” said SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson. “[George W. Bush] did a lot for the Republican Party in Texas. In many ways, when Bush was president, those were the good old days for the Dallas GOP. That was when Republicans were riding high in Dallas County.”

A white man in a blue and orange plaid short-sleeve button down sits in an office with a window and lamp behind him. There's a bookshelf to his right and a desk with a laptop and books on it to his left. He is smiling at the camera with his hands folded in front of him.
Bill Zeeble
/
KERA
Southern Methodist University political science professor Matthew Wilson said former President George W. Bush defined the GOP in the early 2000s, but today's party doesn't embrace the same politics.

More than 20 years later, as Republicans prepare to gather in Dallas for an unusual midterm convention, Bush — and many of the policies he and his late father championed — are largely absent from today’s Republican Party.

Wilson said after Bush’s re-election victory in 2004, his views defined the GOP. Like his father, Bush embraced the so-called three-legged stool of Reagan conservativism. He used American military power abroad, believed in free, global markets with a liberal immigration policy, and a faith-based social morality.

“What we have seen since, Trump and the MAGA movement seems ambivalent, at best, about all three of those,” Wilson said.

Similar to his father — who had been vice president to Reagan — George W. Bush ran to lower taxes and reduce government. But he also launched No Child Left Behind, administered by the federal Department of Education. And he supported humanitarian efforts abroad like the global distribution of HIV and AIDS treatments that saved millions of lives.

Today, President Donald Trump is trying to dismantle the Education Department, and early in his second term ended USAID, which funded global disease-prevention & nutrition programs.

Texas historian Michael Phillips said as much as today’s party has changed, the Bush legacy Trump has carried on is ongoing support from evangelical Christians.

A white man with long-ish grey hair and a light blue button-up shirt sits in an office chair in front of a bookcase. He looks directly at the camera, visible from the chest up.
Bill Zeeble
/
KERA
Texas historian Michael Phillips said George W. Bush's lock on evangelical voters continues in today's GOP, but said largely, the Bush impact on the party has "vanished."

Phillips said Bush locked in his GOP leadership because of his faith.

“He could talk church. He had a conversion story,” Phillips said. “He was kind of lost, he was vague about substance abuse and alcohol. That kind of redemption story is a very critical part of evangelical culture, which really made him seem legitimate.”

Trump retains that evangelical support—about 80% of white evangelicals voted for him in 2024.

While Phillips said Bush’s impact on the GOP “has pretty much vanished,” SMU professor Matthew Wilson argues Bush-era politics — and George W. Bush himself — are still popular with many Republicans. Namely, Dallas Republicans.

“I think he is both socially and politically embraced by them,” Wilson said.

The place Bush Republicans have in today’s party is unclear, said Bill McKenzie, a longtime Dallas Morning News columnist and a senior editorial adviser at the George W. Bush Institute, which is housed within the presidential center.

“I still think that there are a number of compassionate conservatives who are there,” he said. “Are they waiting for somebody to give voice to them? Are they voting someplace else? I don't know.”

KERA requested an interview with Bush but was told he has retired from politics — as he’s said on many occasions. He skipped the 2024 Republican convention, and when Republicans are in Dallas next week he’ll be busy with events tied to the 25th anniversary of 9/11 — events planned months before the party gathering was announced.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News George W. Bush InstituteGeorge H.W. BushGeorge W. BushGeorge W. Bush Presidential CenterSouthern Methodist UniversityDonald Trump9/11
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
See stories by Bill Zeeble
Related Content