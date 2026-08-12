Fort Worth proposes $11.25 million settlement with Atatiana Jefferson's family

The City of Fort Worth has proposed an $11.25 million settlement with the family of Atatiana Jefferson nearly seven years after she was fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer inside her home.

The proposed agreement would resolve civil claims related to Jefferson's death. The Fort Worth City Council is scheduled to consider the settlement Aug. 25.

If approved by the council, it would still require approval by a probate court before it becomes final.

Under the agreement, Jefferson's two nephews, who are minors, would receive a larger share of the settlement, with their money placed in trusts until they turn 18.

The remainder would be divided among Jefferson's surviving family members.

Jefferson was killed by Aaron Dean on Oct. 12, 2019, when the former Fort Worth police officer fired through a window of her home during a welfare check.

Dean was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison.

"While no settlement can undo the devastating impact of this tragedy, we hope this agreement offers a meaningful measure of closure and allows everyone to move forward," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker wrote in a statement.

The proposed settlement follows a separate $3.5 million settlement approved by the city in 2023 for Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr, who witnessed the shooting.

The new agreement involves a case filed on behalf of Jefferson's estate.

The proposal comes after council voted to reapprove increased legal fees in Aaron Dean's federal civil lawsuit filed after the 2019 shooting.

In a statement, Jefferson's sister Ashley Carr emphasized that while the proposed settlement represents some form of accountability for the family, the financial agreement does not erase her family's loss.

"Neither a conviction nor a financial settlement can restore what was taken from our family," she said. "Nothing can bring Atatiana home."

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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