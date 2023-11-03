Fort Worth proposes $3.5 million partial settlement in Atatiana Jefferson lawsuit

The city of Fort Worth will consider paying $3.5 million to settle one of two lawsuits filed by the family of Atatiana Jefferson.

Jefferson was shot through the window of her home on Oct. 12, 2019 by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

Dean was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for the on-duty shooting.

The lawsuit pertains to Atatiana's Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr, who was present in the house when Dean killed Jefferson.

According to a post on the city's webpage, the amount Zion receives "is likely to substantially increase” over the course of his life.

The proposed settlement includes a lump sum to be placed in a trust for Zion’s immediate needs and living expenses. A trustee will approve those disbursements.

The city would also establish a college savings plan to pay for any college Zion attends, for up to eight years. If Zion does not attend college, a lump sum will be paid.

“I believe this settlement is the right thing to do, and I hope this can bring a degree of reconciliation and healing for Atatiana Jefferson’s loved ones,” Mayor Mattie Parker said in the post.

The announcement indicates that two separate lawsuits were consolidated into one case: One lawsuit by the estate of Atatiana Jefferson. and the other by the estate of Jefferson's late sister, Amber Carr.

Fort Worth City Council will need to approve the settlement at a future council meeting.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.