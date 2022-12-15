Jury finds former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter

He was responding to a call from a neighbor, asking someone to check on Jefferson's house because the doors were open into the early hours of the morning on Oct. 12, 2019.

Dean and his partner thought the house was being burglarized, they testified during the trial. They went into Jefferson's backyard, where Dean shot Jefferson through her bedroom window.

Dean's trial began on Dec. 5 after repeated delays.

Dean's defense attorneys argued their client shot Jefferson in self-defense, because he could see her holding a gun through the window. The prosecution said there was no way Dean could have seen the gun, and he botched the call that night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

