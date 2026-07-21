Pooh Shiesty denied pretrial release again after defense proposes $700k in surveillance

Rapper Pooh Shiesty was denied release on bond in a Dallas federal courthouse Tuesday for a second time in the ongoing Gucci Mane kidnapping and extortion case.

Williams’ attorneys during the release hearing proposed paying a private security firm up to $700,000 to monitor him around the clock as he awaits his trial to begin in February 2027.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is accused of forcing Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, to release him from a record label contract at a Dallas music studio in January. Williams was signed to Davis’ The New 1017 Records music label in 2020.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Brandon Bess, chief investigator at PPI Security in Houston, testified at the release hearing that the level of security provided to make sure Williams didn’t violate his release conditions would be the same given to an attorney general.

Judge David Godbey wasn’t convinced.

He denied pretrial release for Williams, saying there was “no condition or combination of conditions that would protect the public,” and that he is a “dangerous person.”

Prosecutors repeatedly pointed to the fact that the alleged kidnapping occurred while Williams was out on supervised release for another crime.

Williams pleaded guilty in 2022 to a federal firearms conspiracy charge and was released October 2025 on house arrest in Frisco.

Just three months later, while still on house arrest, prosecutors say Williams arranged a business meeting in Dallas with Davis to discuss the terms of his recording contract.

Once at the studio, Williams asked Davis to come into the recording booth to discuss his record contract, prosecutors allege. That's when Williams pulled out an AK-style weapon, called a "Draco," and forced Davis to sign a release from his recording contract at gunpoint, court documents allege.

Prosecutors released a video this month they say shows Williams forcing Davis to verbally release him from the contract. The video was allegedly recorded by fellow Memphis-rapper Big30.

Prosecutors also alleged in that filing Williams had an "inappropriate" relationship with one of his case supervisors. That supervisor created fake day passes for Williams so he could travel to unapproved locations, including on Jan. 10. The case worker has since been fired, according to court records.

His trial is scheduled for February 22, 2027.

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.