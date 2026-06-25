Fifteen people hospitalized after DART bus drives into hole

Fifteen people were taken to local hospitals after a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus drove into an exposed hole on Harry Hines Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Dallas Fire Rescue said a metal plate “somehow shifted” and exposed a hole along the road near Exchange Parkway.

Jasmyn Carter, a spokesperson for DART, told KERA in an emailed statement a "portion of the roadway gave way, causing the bus to partially enter a construction excavation."

There were 18 passengers onboard at the time, according to DART. The fire department sent seven rescue personnel and an EMS supervisor to respond.

Patients are being treated at Parkland Hospital, Baylor University Medical Center and Dallas Methodist. All reported injuries are believed to be minor, Carter said.

"The safety of our passengers, employees, and the public remains DART's highest priority," she said. "DART is working closely with Dallas Fire-Rescue, the Dallas Police Department, and other responding agencies as they investigate the incident."

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .